State encourages eligible municipalities to participate in $800M opioid settlement

LANSING, Mich. — Municipalities eligible to receive part of a historic opioid settlement are encouraged to register.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office says about $800 million will be paid to the state in a span of 18 years, adding the registration deadline is Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.

“I encourage all of our state’s eligible municipalities to register for this historic settlement,” says Nessel. “This funding would support ongoing prevention and treatment efforts across the state, and I have long argued that much-needed financial support should be coming from those who created this crisis — not the communities suffering through it.”

To register, send an email to AG-OpioidLitigation@michigan.gov.

Nessel adds, “Participation is vital to better equip those communities to address the crisis head on.”

The state of Michigan formally signed on to the settlement with Johnson & Johnson, Cardinal Health, McKesson and AmerisourceBergen back in August, according to Nessel’s office.

We’re told 277 subdivisions are eligible for participation in the settlement. The state says others may be eligible if that municipality has at least 10,000 people within its population or if it is actively litigating against involved defendants.

Click here to view the complete list of subdivisions eligible for the settlement.

The state says the three distributors will pay up to $21 billion in 18 years and Johnson & Johnson will pay up to $5 billion across nine years (with as much as $3.7 billion distributed within the first three years).

