State cautions Michigan seniors against Medicare scams

LANSING, Mich. — The state wishes to remind Michigan seniors to protect themselves from scams as open enrollment for Medicare begins this weekend.

Open enrollment takes place Oct. 15–Dec. 7 this year, according to the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS).

"The Medicare open enrollment period is a time for seniors to make important decisions about their health insurance and prescription drug coverage, and criminals will often try to take advantage of the situation to steal money or personal information,” says Director Anita Fox. “Medicare participants, and those enrolling for the first time, can protect themselves by not giving out personal information, including their Medicare or Social Security Number, to anyone who tries to solicit their business over the phone, online, or at their front door.”

DIFS and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) urges residents to do the following:



Follow the FCC and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services for up-to-date communications on scams and other information.

Refrain from imparting sensitive information – including your Medicare number – to anyone, including people who claim to work for Medicare.

Remember you can receive Medicare information without needing your ID number; that ID is only required to enroll.

Don’t trust caller ID on your phone; scammers can spoof – or fake – their numbers to appear as if calling from legitimate sources.

Ignore those who claim you need to join a prescription drug plan to maintain coverage.

Don’t trust Medicare information appearing to be from the government in the mail; they might be ads for private corporations with fine print containing disclaimers.

Remember that Medicare agents and brokers are forbidden from making unsolicited contact or leave materials at your home or in the mail.

For more information on Medicare, including plans to compare health plans, connect with the Michigan Medicare Assistance Program by calling 800-803-7174 or through their website.

Reach out to Medicare directly through Medicare.gov for other questions or concerns, or dial 1-800-MEDICARE (800-633-4227).

Report scams or aggressive sales tactics to DIFS online or by calling 877-999-6442.

Check your renewal status on the MI Bridges website.

