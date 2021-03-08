State announces $1.2M in grants to promote recycling efforts, best practices

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The state announced Monday morning a record $1.2 million in Renew Michigan grants, which are meant to help West Michigan promote recycling activities, divert materials from landfills and boost local economies.

Recipients of the grants includes the Kent County Department of Public Works, City of Holland, Goodwill Industries of West Michigan and Padnos Recycling and Scrap Management, Innovakote West Michigan, Public Thread in Grand Rapids, The Materials Group in Rockford, the West Michigan Sustainable Business Forum and Calhoun County, according to a news release.

The funding is part of the state’s strategy to support recycling infrastructure, improve the quality of recyclable materials and promote market development.

Officials also released on Monday the results of a report showing the City of Grand Rapids reduced curbside recycling contamination by 40% last year.

Data shows the most common mistake Grand Rapids residents make while recycling is putting their materials in plastic bags before it goes into bins, as recyclables should be left loose in curbside bins.

A new hyperlocal education campaign aims to inform the city’s households on best recycling practices and emphasize avoiding the use of plastic bags and plastic wrap in recycling bins.