State and local leaders react to Ketanji Jackson's nomination to the Supreme Court

MICHIGAN — State and local leaders have issued statement in response to President Biden’s nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says Jackson’s experience as a judge and her commitment to the law and the Constitution make her a strongly qualified candidate.

Governor Whitmer’s full statement reads:

“Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is an exceptionally qualified candidate for the Supreme Court. Her experience as a public defender and judge at multiple levels demonstrate not only her dedication to the rule of law, but her understanding of the way the law is applied to everyday people – a critical qualification that will serve Michiganders well. She will bring decades of experience, impeccable credentials, and a firm commitment to the Constitution and rule of law to our highest court. One of America’s brightest legal minds, Judge Jackson will make history as the first Black woman on the Supreme Court, where she will rule on the issues that matter most to Michiganders from workers’ rights, voting rights, reproductive rights, and many more. Judge Jackson has already been confirmed by the Senate with a bipartisan vote three times, and I look forward to her swift confirmation.”

Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist says Jackson’s appointment to the Supreme Court would make her one of a small handful of justices to have served as a public defender.

Lieutenant Governor Gilchrist’s full statement reads:

“Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson will be a pathbreaking justice. Her background is not only impressive, it is unprecedented. Judge Jackson would be the first Black woman on the Supreme Court and one of a few justices in American history with experience as a public defender. She would bring this long overdue lived experience to the court, where she will rule on countless essential issues in the decades to come from civil rights to equal protection under the law. As a father and an advocate for making sure our criminal justice system positions people and communities for success, I am excited to see a justice with criminal defense experience who looks like my daughters to be nominated to the Supreme Court.”

Michigan Democratic Party Chair Lavora Barnes says having a Black woman serve as a Supreme Court justice is overdue, adding Jackson potential inclusion on the highest court in the land would give Black women in the country a voice in crucial decisions.

Barnes’s full statement reads:

“President Biden campaigned on a promise to nominate the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court of the United States — this is history made and promises kept with the nomination of one of the brightest legal minds in the country, Judge Kentaji Brown Jackson. The Supreme Court is tasked with upholding the rights of all Americans and with this long overdue nomination, Black American women across the country have someone that represents them and will have a voice in those life-changing decisions.



“Judge Jackson deserves a respectful process that focuses on her exceptional qualifications and her impressive record on the bench, and I look forward to seeing her confirmed with bipartisan support.”

Sen. Debbie Stabenow says Jackson’s “impressive” experience and significant contributions to public service is “what our country needs” on the Supreme Court.

Senator Stabenow’s full statement reads:

“Judge Jackson is an extraordinary nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court and the right choice for this historic moment in our country. From her clerkship at the Supreme Court, to her work as a public defender, to her distinguished service on the D.C. District Court and Circuit Court, Judge Jackson’s impressive background of public service makes her an outstanding nominee. Her experience will inform her work as a thoughtful judge with an understanding of the lives of the American people. Her history of standing up for justice, democracy, and equal rights for all Americans is exactly what our country needs right now.



“Both Republicans and Democrats have already voted for her for past judicial positions, which only affirms her qualifications, character, and integrity. I know Judge Jackson will be an excellent Supreme Court Justice. What an exciting time for our country.”

Sen. Gary Peters notes Jackson’s historic nomination would bring an effective advocate for women’s reproductive rights, voting rights, environmental protections and labor rights to the Supreme Court.

Senator Peters’s full statement reads:

“The historic nomination of Judge Jackson to serve on the Supreme Court is a barrier-breaking moment in American history. Judge Jackson is a well-respected jurist whose qualifications and wide-ranging legal experience will undoubtedly serve our nation well.



“The rulings of our nation’s highest court have a direct and consequential impact on the lives of Michiganders, including women’s reproductive rights, workers’ rights, environmental protections and voting rights.



“I applaud President Biden for nominating Judge Jackson, who is exceptionally well-qualified and look forward to a prompt confirmation process to ensure the Supreme Court further reflects the diversity of America.”

