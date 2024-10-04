Starry spectacle expected? Solar flares might charge up the Northern Lights!

MICHIGAN — We may see some beautiful star gazing this weekend as NOAA predicts a geomagnetic storm that will impact the Aurora Borealis.

Kp— or the measure of geomagnetic activity recorded by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration— is expected to jump from 3 (normal) to 7 this weekend.

Our sun ejected a flare on Monday evening, followed quickly by another around midday Wednesday.

NOAA Kp index breakdown Oct 04-Oct 06 2024 Oct 04 Oct 05 Oct 06 00-03UT 3.00 5.33 (G1) 6.33 (G2) 03-06UT 3.33 6.00 (G2) 6.67 (G3) 06-09UT 4.00 6.33 (G2) 6.33 (G2) 09-12UT 4.33 6.33 (G2) 6.33 (G2) 12-15UT 6.67 (G3) 6.33 (G2) 5.33 (G1) 15-18UT 6.33 (G2) 6.33 (G2) 5.33 (G1) 18-21UT 6.33 (G2) 7.00 (G3) 4.67 (G1) 21-00UT 4.67 (G1) 6.67 (G3) 4.33 Rationale: G1-G3 (Minor-Strong) geomagnetic storms likely over the next three days due to influences from the halo CMEs that left the Sun late on 01 Oct and midday on 03 Oct.

The flares also caused issues with radio transmissions with the largest measureed on October 3 just after noon, according to NOAA.

The incoming geomagnetic energy is expected to continue impacting transmissions through October 6.

"Solar activity is expected to be moderate (R1-R2, Minor-Moderate) with a chance for X-class (R3-Strong or greater) flares on 04-06 Oct. ARs 3841, 3842, 3843, 3844, and 3848 are the main areas of interest," NOAA reports. "With the arrival of two CMEs over the next three days the geomagnetic field has a chance of reaching Strong (G3) geomagnetic storming levels, possibly Severe (G4) levels. Current modeling suggests the CME associated with the X7.1 flare that occurred on 01/2220 is likely to arrive 04 Oct with possible arrival early 05 Oct and the CME associated with the X9.0 is likely to arrive late 05 Oct, early 06 Oct."

For those of us who are not experts in astrophysics or solar weather:

Don't be surprised if signal is little spotty over the next few days. They can't guarantee how strong the aurora will be this weekend, but if you're going to go star gazing, this could be the weekend to get a real show!

