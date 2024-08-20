St. Johns Humble Beginnings Farm Camp inspires youth to pursue agriculture

For 4 years, St. Johns resident Ashleigh Lerg has been teaching youth about agriculture.

Lerg says she started her Farm Camp to create conversation about where food comes from and how local farms make their living.

Video shows Lerg's camp and activities the kids get to experience.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

For many generations, agriculture has had an impact on my neighborhood. I'm Russell Shellberg here in St. Johns, learning how one farm camp is inspiring the next generation in agriculture.

"You just stick it through the fence, and then they'll eat it," said Feldpausch.

Cash Feldpausch is explaining one of his favorite activities at the farm camp.

"They just take it all out of your hand... super fast," said Feldpausch.

Super fast realizations that kids are making about agriculture.

"I would like to get a permit to have chickens at my house," said Henry Tykocki.

This week at farm camp, kids will learn all about animals like chickens, geese, and bison, and how they impact agriculture and our community.

It all started four years ago when lifelong farmer Ashleigh Lerg wanted to teach young minds about her field...

"I asked the kids, 'Where does our food come from?' and they all looked at me like, 'Ms. Lerg, duh, McDonald's!'" said Lerg.

But the camp is more than education—it's also inspiration.

Lerg hopes it will encourage kids to take agriculture further than camp...

"I've had kids that, after farm camp or being here for a couple of days, they're like, 'We want to become farmers!' And I'm like, 'That is great, that is awesome!'" said Lerg.

And to the curious minds discovering farm life in real-time...

"Poults don't fly... they just fall," said Tykocki.

You can find more information by emailing humblebeginningsranchllc@gmail.com

