Spotlight on the News: How Michiganders can help draw voting districts; and summer youth programs

Posted at 8:28 AM, Jun 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-21 08:28:18-04

WXYZ DETROIT — How can Michiganders help draw Michigan voting districts? On Sunday, June 21, Spotlight on the News will interview Brittni Kellom and Rebecca Szetela, members of the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission, and Edward Woods III, Communications & Outreach Director for the Commission. We'll also talk to Yolanda Scarborough, Lead Trainer for the Youth Development Resource Center and Founder of Camp Dinner Table.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 56th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

