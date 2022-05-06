SpartanNash begins annual fundraiser for Special Olympics

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — SpartanNash, owner of Family Fare, Martin’s Super Markets, and D&W Fresh Market, has started its annual fundraising campaign supporting Special Olympics athletes and State Summer Games. The fundraiser will take place across eight states.

Guests at SpartanNash stores will be invited to donate or round up at any checkout lane or online through the company’s Fast Lane. Guests can choose to donate $1, $5, or $10. 100% of the fundraiser’s proceeds will go directly to the state’s Special Olympics partner. Throughout SpartanNash’s 38-year partnership with the Special Olympics, the company has donated more than $9.7 million. The company also employs more than 25 Special Olympics athletes.

“We are excited to continue our longstanding partnership with Special Olympics and look forward to celebrating in person this year at the Summer Games,” said Adrienne Chance, SpartanNash Senior Vice President, Communications and Executive Director, SpartanNash Foundation. “We are also proud to recognize our talented associate athletes who have been training for this competition for many months while continuing to work hard to serve our store guests.”

“Now is an exciting time for Special Olympics Michigan as our athletes return to Summer Games and celebrate together,” said Tim Hileman, president and CEO of Special Olympics Michigan. “It’s our job to make sure they are armed with the tools they need to succeed, not only to compete, but to inspire, lead by example and demonstrate the power leading a unified lifestyle can have on all of us to realize our full potential. It is relationships with friends at companies like SpartanNash that allow our athletes to continue the forward momentum of spreading a message of hope and inclusion.”

Anyone interested in learning more about the fundraiser can find more information on SpartanNash’s website.

