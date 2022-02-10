'Sovereign Citizen' charged with sending $1M no-account checks to pay taxes

(WXYZ) — A Macomb County is facing felony charges, accused of trying to pay his taxes with TCF Bank checks even though he does not have an account there.

Officials with the Michigan Attorney General's office say Damon Montgomery claims he is a Sovereign Citizen and exempt from some Michigan laws, including paying taxes. He's accused of sending three checks, each made payable to the State of Michigan for $1,000,000, to the Michigan Department of Treasury with TCF Bank routing numbers.

The check bounced because he does not have an account at TCF Bank.

Montgomery has been charged in Ingham County. He is scheduled to be arraigned on the charges February 22.

He faces up to two years in prison or a $500 fine on each of the three charges.