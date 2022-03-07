Watch
Snyder will take 5th if called to testify in water trial

Paul Sancya/AP
The Flint Water Plant tower is shown in Flint, Mich., Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Flint Water
Posted at 10:49 AM, Mar 07, 2022
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder wants to avoid testifying in a civil trial involving engineering firms that are being sued over liability for lead-contaminated water.

That's because Snyder faces misdemeanor charges in the Flint water crisis.

He says he has a right to remain silent.

A judge has scheduled a March 15 hearing on Snyder’s request that the subpoena be set aside.

Veolia North America and Lockwood, Andrews & Newman are in the middle of a trial in federal court in Ann Arbor.

They're accused of not doing more to get Flint to properly treat water that was being pulled from the Flint River in 2014-15.

