NOVI, Mich. (WXYZ) — A single-engine plane crashed in a neighborhood in Novi on 8 Mile just west of I-275.

The crash happened at around 6:45pm Sunday afternoon.

According to Novi police, the pilot was sent to the hospital with minor injuries.

WXYZ Novi police and fire on scene of single-engine plane crash.

No other injuries were reported.

No word yet on what caused the plane to go down.

