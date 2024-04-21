Siblings killed, multiple injured after driver crashes into building during birthday party at Swan Boat Club

BERLIN CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A vehicle crashed into a building during a children's birthday party on Saturday afternoon in Monroe County, killing two siblings and seriously injuring other kids and adults, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office confirmed.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene at Swan Boat Club located in the 600 block of Brancheau Road in Berlin Charter Township around 3 p.m.

Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough said an 8-year-old girl and her 5-year-old brother were killed in the crash. Goodnough said 15 people were injured, and that nine people were transported via ambulance or medical helicopter. Of the nine, three are children and six are adults.

Officials said a 66-year-old woman crashed into the building, entering about 25 feet inside. Sheriff Goodnough said the woman was taken into police custody for Operating While Intoxicated Causing Death. He said additional charges will likely be brought against the driver.

Goodnough said first responders described the scene as "extremely chaotic with high level of emotions."

Video from the scene showed a large hole in one of the buildings.

Officials said this is an active investigation.

