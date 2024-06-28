Should Michigan change its fireworks law to limit the times for shooting them off?

(WXYZ) — The Fourth of July is right around the corner and the fireworks and celebrations are already underway.

Consumer fireworks can be shot off from June 29 through July 4 from 11 a.m. until 11:45 p.m. under Michigan law.

Related: When can you use fireworks in Michigan? Here's what the law says

Residents can only launch consumer-grade fireworks from private property, and launching them from the street or sidewalk is strictly prohibited.

I went out to see if people think the state's ordinance should change.

"I think a lot of it depends on where you're at. Obviously, if you're in a neighborhood, a little around then (11:45 p.m.), before midnight, for sure," Bryan Rohel said.

WXYZ

"Honestly, I think you can light off fireworks as long as you want until the day is over, light them off," Tyler told me.

WXYZ

"Well there's also the dogs. I feel sorry for them. 11 p.m.. An hour for fireworks. That's good," Marti Carey from Warren said.

WXYZ

If you are caught lighting fireworks off outside of the times, you could fave a $500, but you will also want to check your local city ordinance.

"We're going to go into this isle here and get the shells. These are the big ones," Roehl said.

Riley Batarseh at Phantom Fireworks in Sterling Heights says fireworks are flying off the shelves, but they're always reminding people of the law.

"So we have a flyer and every customer that comes in gets one of these the Phantom Fireworks policy on fireworks safety and also the Sterling Heights city ordinance on days you're allowed to and the time's your allowed to light them off, because unlike popular belief, you can't just light them off whenever you want too," Batarseh said.

WXYZ

Tyler said he bought about $2,000 worth of fireworks and he's headed to Northern Michigan to celebrate the holiday.

"Normally I buy in big bulk and do Labor Day, Memorial Day and the Fourth of July," he said.

I asked him if he has started to hear anyone in his neighborhood has launched fireworks. He told me he hasn't.

For Marti, who was cleaning up her grill for the holiday, it's a different story.

"Have you been hearing fireworks recently?" I asked.

"Yes, it seems as though on Friday nights, fireworks are going around," Marti said. "To much time too many times. I would like to see fireworks on the Fourth of July."

"I think it will start this week. You'll start to see people testing them. They'll come into the store, buy some stuff, and they'll want to see it," Roehl said.

Where Your Voice Matters