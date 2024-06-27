Sheriff's deputy shot in Hillsdale County, suspect considered 'armed and dangerous'

JACKSON, Mich. — Michigan State Police are searching for a suspect they say shot a Hillsdale County Sheriff's deputy Thursday afternoon.

Police say the suspect is Eric Michael Fiddler. He is considered armed and dangerous.

According to MSP, Fiddler allegedly shot the deputy in the area of Beecher Rd and Lamb Rd in Hillsdale County.

The deputy has been transported to the local hospital.

Fiddler is described as a white male, 5'10, 190 lbs with brown hair and hazel eyes. Police say he is dressed in dark clothing.

MSP asks neighbors to avoid the area and if you see Fiddler do not approach him and call 911.