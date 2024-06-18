Sheriff: Splash pad shooting shows departments need more mental health resources

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — After a shooter opened fire and shot nine people at a Rochester Hills splash pad on Saturday, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard says more mental health resources need to be available to his department as they only have one person that responds to mental health calls.

He alluded at a Monday press conference that the shooter was paranoid, thought the government was spying on him and had 12 weapons at his residence.

“I’ve been asking for mental health resources for the community. We’re responding to mental health calls almost daily," Bouchard said.

Watch the full press conference with Bouchard below:

Oakland County sheriff provides update on Rochester Hills splash pad shooting victims, investigation

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says they have one co-responder from Oakland County Health Network that rides along in Pontiac with a specific deputy to respond to mental health calls. Bouchard says there needs to be more to prevent tragedies in the community.

"Law enforcement agencies and public safety need more mental health peer-to-peer help in their agencies," he said.

Bouchard says mental health may have played a roll in the Saturday mass shooting in Rochester Hills, saying the shooter was "talking about how the government was tracking them."

"Clearly, it appears to me as a lay person, he’s had some mental health things going on," the sheriff said.

VIDEO: What we've learned about the Rochester Hills splash pad shooter and his motives

What we've learned about the Rochester Hills splash pad shooter and his motives

The Detroit Police Department also responds to an alarming amount of mental health crises, but say their partnership with Detroit Wayne Integrated Health Network allows them to have trained mental health professionals head out with them to these calls.

“We’ve received calls for service well over 6,900 this year already. That averages to about 41 calls a day," Detroit Police Capt. Tonya Leonard said. "When they call 911, they can ask for a CIT (Crisis Intervention Team) trained officer, they can ask for mental health response team.”

WXYZ

Detroit police have even been able to hire 11 mental health police responders with additional state funding. It's something Bouchard would clearly like to see come his way as well.

Related: Here are the GoFundMe pages verified by officials after Rochester Hills splash pad shooting

“I’ve been asked by a number of people on federal and state level what they can do. What they can do is send resources," he said.

DETROIT MENTAL HEALTH RESOURCES THROUGH DETROIT WAYNE INTEGRATED HEALTH NETWORK:

Mobile Crisis Units



To reach mobile crisis units: 844-IN CRISIS or 844-462-7474. By the end of June, there will be 12 vans running 24/7.

707 Crisis Care Center

The new Crisis Care Center will officially opened June 10. Anyone needing services can call 313-989-9444 or people can walk in and they will assisted by staff.

Access Helpline

As always, anyone can call the Access Helpline at: 800-241-4949 anytime 24/7 to receive information, get connected to the mobile units, inquire about the Crisis Care Center or get connected to a provider in their neighborhood.

ReachUsDetroit.org (free text line):

People who are more comfortable texting can do so, 313-488-HOPE or 313-488-4673 and receive up to 12 FREE counseling sessions, no matter if they have insurance. This is for people ages 14 years and older.

OAKLAND COUNTY MENTAL HEALTH RESOURCES:

