Sex abuse survivors speak after Michigan youth sports referee's conviction

LANSING, Mich. — Survivors made their voices heard in Lansing Wednesday after a Michigan youth sports referee was convicted for sexually abusing children.

Gerald Sutter, 71, was sentenced to a maximum 30 years behind bars in September after coming to a plea agreement with prosecutors.

Survivors explain Sutter groomed and manipulated his victims. Now they’re encouraging other survivors to make their stories known.

The survivors also showed their support for the expanded statute of limitations in the case.

“I would say that the freedom that I felt from being able to share my story has been amazing. It's not over yet. It's a longer process, but the support that I have received has been far beyond my expectations,” says survivor Shawn Sutherlin. “It breaks my heart to know that not just me — because yes, I did feel alone and all of that — but to know now that there are more and more is heartbreaking.”

A bill package was introduced that would adjust the state’s statute of limitations. They have been submitted for consideration in the state House.

