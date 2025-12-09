Sentencing today for fake DTE workers in deadly Rochester Hills home invasion

(WXYZ) — It's sentencing day for two men found guilty of murdering a jewelry store owner and assaulting his wife during a home invasion in Rochester Hills.

Joshua Zuazo and Carlos Hernandez were convicted of first-degree felony murder and unlawful imprisonment in separate trials for their roles in last year's murder of 73-year-old Hussein Murray.

Investigators say the two posed as DTE workers to gain entry into his home, then — once inside — they killed Murray and tied up his wife.

According to testimony, the suspects took Sam Murray to the basement, where they tied him up and killed him. Linda Murray was upstairs making breakfast when the men came upstairs demanding jewelry and cash.

"I was screaming and Hernandez hits me in the face to cover my mouth," Linda Murray testified when asked about her reaction to seeing blood at the scene.

The sentencing for both men is set for 1p.m.