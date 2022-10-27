Senator Stabenow announces $59M in additional funding toward high-speed internet

WASHINGTON — Sen. Debbie Stabenow announced $59,028,776 in additional funding toward the expansion of high-speed internet to rural Michigan areas.

The latest round of funding comes from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and its Rural Development Broadband ReConnect Program, according to Senator Stabenow’s office.

“High speed internet isn’t a luxury; it’s an essential service that we need for everything from work, school, doctors’ visits, and paying our bills,” says Senator Stabenow. “Many people in our rural communities are still frustrated by slow and unreliable internet connections. This investment brings us one step closer to ensuring that farmers, schools, businesses and residents throughout our state have access to fast, reliable internet service.”

We’re told funding will be allocated to the following internet companies:

DMCI Broadband ($6,245,490; benefits 2,899 people)

Michigan Central Broadband Company ($14,948,004; benefits 360 people)

Upper Peninsula Telephone Company ($34,532,301; benefits 1,625 people)

The Baraga Telephone Company ($3,302,981; benefits 362 people)

Visit the USDA’s website to read more about its broadband program.

RELATED: Michigan to receive $250M toward broadband access from American Rescue Plan

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube