Senator Peters introduces bill that would prevent infant formula shortages

(WXMI) — Sen. Gary Peters introduced a bipartisan bill that would keep infant formula shortages from happening in the future.

It would also improve regulation on how formula is manufactured.

The legislation arrives after nine babies died from consuming formula that had been contaminated. The formula came from a Michigan plant.

That contamination led to a massive recall and a nationwide shortage two years ago.

Manufacturers currently test formula that is already in stores. The new legislation, if passed, would require testing before they are shipped.

“A product … going to an infant should have the highest level of protection,” says Peters. “These are without question the most vulnerable folks in our society are infants. Let's make sure that the formula that they're ingesting is safe.”

If passed, the following actions must be taken under the Protect Infant Formula From Contamination Act:



Formula must be tested for contaminants. Positive contaminant results must be forwarded to the FDA. Manufacturers must consult the FDA on how to properly discard contaminated formula.

FDA Commissioner Robert Califf voiced his support for the bill.

Senator Peters is optimistic it will move quickly through the legislative process.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube