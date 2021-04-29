Sen. Stabenow introduces bipartisan bill to help farmers when faced with bad weather

WASHINGTON — Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-MI), along with Sen. John Thune (R-SD), has put forth a new bipartisan bill that seeks to help farmers struggling as a result of bad weather.

The Cover Crop Flexibility Act of 2021 will ensure that farmers will not incur crop insurance penalties if bad weather hinders them from planting crops in a given season, according to Stabenow’s office.

“When extreme weather gets in the way of planting, farmers aren’t able to grow beneficial cover crops without facing a crop insurance penalty,” says Stabenow. “This commonsense change permanently fixes that problem and is a win for the environment and for farmers.”

We’re told the legislation is backed by 37 agricultural organizations, including the Michigan Farm Bureau and the Michigan Corn Growers Association.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube