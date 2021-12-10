Second gold Krugerrand coin donated into red kettle in St. Claire Shores

ST. CLAIRE SHORES, MI (WXYZ) — A second gold coin has been donated into a red kettle for the Salvation Army. This is now the tenth gold coin anonymously donated to the organization.

The 1975 South African gold Krugerrand worth $1,700 was dropped into the red kettle at Kroger in St. Clair Shores—the same location the previous eight gold Krugerrand coins have been found.

The first coin donated to the Salvation Army this year was dropped at the post office in St. Clair Shores. The organization now believes there may be two anonymous Krugerrand donors.

The two coins are worth $3,400. According to the organization, most kettles only earn about $500 a day.