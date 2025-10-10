Savannah Bananas' Banana Ball coming to Comerica Park in September 2026

(WXYZ) — The Savannah Bananas' Banana Ball is officially coming to Detroit next year as part of its world tour.

Announced on Thursday night, the Savannah Bananas said two games will be played at Comerica Park between the Firefighters and Party Animals. The games will take place Friday, Sept. 18 and Saturday, Sept. 19.

Banana Ball has continued to grow over the past few years. The reimagined version of baseball includes crowd participation, and more than 2 million fans attended games during the 2025 tour, including a stop at LMCU Ballpark in Comstock Park.

The 2026 season will be the debut of the Banana Ball Championship League.

Fans can register for the ticket lottery at bananaball.com/tickets. Joining the list doesn't guaratee the opportunity to buy tickets, and a random drawing will take place.

Tickets for the game in Detroit will start at $40.

Here are the rules for Banana Ball, according to ESPN.

