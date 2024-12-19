Watch Now
Sault St. Marie woman missing in the Grand Canyon

Grand Canyon National Park
An undated picture of Martha Anne Overholser, who was last seen in the Grand Canyon National Park on December 10, 2024.
GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. — Authorities continue to search for a Michigan woman reported missing at Grand Canyon National Park.

National Park Service officials said 66-year-old Martha Anne Overholser was last seen at Mather Point on the canyon's South Rim on Dec. 10 and later failed to return on a commercial bus tour.

Authorities said Overholser is believed to have walked west from the Mather Point area, possibly towards the Bright Angel Lodge or Hermits Rest.

Overholser is a resident of Sault Ste. Marie.

Park officials released a missing person's flyer about her on Thursday.

