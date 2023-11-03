Rural Michigan communities to receive $38M in support from USDA

WASHINGTON — Rural Michigan communities will receive more than $38 million from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

Sens. Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters announced the federal awards Friday.

We’re told funding stems from the Inflation Reduction Act and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

“My hometown of Clare was a great place to grow up. I secured this funding for families in Clare and Michigan’s other small towns so they have the tools to run their businesses and farms,” says Senator Stabenow. “Additionally, when we invest in rural America, we aren’t just investing in the families who live there. This money will help our entire state succeed.”

A spokesperson for Stabenow and Peters says President Biden’s administration plans to announce $5 billion in additional investments benefiting rural areas in the U.S. within the next few weeks.

“Investing in our rural communities ensures that every Michigander has the opportunity to succeed,” says Senator Peters. “We worked hard to secure this funding, which will expand broadband service, support climate-smart agriculture and strengthen water infrastructure in rural communities across Michigan.”

Officials say 46 Michigan businesses will receive more than $8 million from the USDA’s Rural Energy for America Program. We're also told the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa & Chippewa Indians will be awarded more than $20 million toward preserving fisheries and wildlife in the Lower Peninsula’s northwest region.

