Revolutionary War grave markers & more: 50+ MI communities to split grants for historical projects

(WXYZ) — More than 50 history projects across the State of Michigan are splitting nearly $1 million in grant funding from the America250MI History Grant Program.

The America250MI History Grant Program was created with funding appropriated to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources by the Michigan state legislature to help preserve Michigan's stories for future generations.

Projects across the state will split the funds, which were announced by the Michigan History Center and Historical Society of Michigan.

“Michigan’s story is defined by generations of hardworking people who knew how to get stuff done,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. said in a statement. “As we gear up to celebrate our nation’s 250th anniversary, let’s uplift their stories and make sure that they are passed on to future generations. The America250MI projects will remind us all of the fundamental values that define what it means to be an American and a Michigander – that you work hard and take care of your community.”

“This funding will empower these communities to elevate and share their local stories, which is vital to the understanding and preservation of our state’s rich history,” said Sandra Clark, director of the Michigan History Center, which shares management of the America250MI Committee with the Historical Society of Michigan.

Awards are going to projects, including:



Oakland Township - $4,995 - Revolutionary War Veteran Grave Markers, Cemetery Tours and Exhibition

Algonac-Clay Township Historical Society - $4,425 - Digital archiving - Preserving the Maritime History along the St. Clair River

Genealogical Society of Monroe County - $3,640 - Preserving WWII Newspapers through Digitization

Brownstown Historical Society - $2,500 - Brownstown Bicentennial Interpretive Digital Signage

Berlin Township Historical Society - $3,250 - South Rockwood United Methodist Church Historical Marker and Exhibition

Tecumseh Area Historical Society and Museum - $4,987.99 - Mobile Oral History Project

Michigan Firehouse Museum - $4,879 - Statewide Fireman Line of Duty Death Registry, Database and Exhibit

Macomb County Historical Society - $3,000 - Speaker Series, Walking Tours and Exhibition

Webster Township Historical Society - $4,965.86 - Digitizing and Sharing the Archival History of Webster Township

Salem Area Historical Society - $4,980 - American Founding Documents Exhibition

Wayne Historical Society - $15,000 - Museum Capital Improvement for a Fire Truck Exhibit

City of Rochester - $9,486 - Revolutionary Hero Cemetery Preservation and Awareness

Troy Historical Society - $12,513 - Oral History - Underrepresented Communities

Grosse Pointe War Memorial Association - $50,000 - Stabilizing Collection, Museum Infrastructure and Interpretive Framework

The Henry Ford - $50,000 - Jackson House Restoration and Immersive Exhibit

Mount Clemens Historical Commission - $36,000 - Public Art Restoration

You can see a full list of the grant awards here.

This is the first round of awards coming from the program. Applications for the second round of awards will open Nov. 1, 2025 and close Jan. 15, 2026.

