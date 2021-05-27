Republican proposal requiring voter ID for Michigan absentee ballot applications relaxed a bit

LANSING, Mich — Michigan Republicans have revised a contentious bill that would have required voters to attach a copy of their photo ID when mailing an absentee ballot application, saying they could include their driver’s license number or the last four digits of their Social Security number instead.

It's the second time in weeks that the GOP-led Senate Elections Committee has relaxed a key proposal in legislation that would tighten voting rules.

Democrats say the measure remains flawed and would make it harder to vote.

Another bill would toughen an existing photo ID requirement at polling places.