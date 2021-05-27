Watch
NewsLocal NewsMichigan

Actions

Republican proposal requiring voter ID for Michigan absentee ballot applications relaxed a bit

items.[0].image.alt
file photo
absentee ballots
Posted at 7:15 AM, May 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-27 07:15:43-04

LANSING, Mich — Michigan Republicans have revised a contentious bill that would have required voters to attach a copy of their photo ID when mailing an absentee ballot application, saying they could include their driver’s license number or the last four digits of their Social Security number instead.

It's the second time in weeks that the GOP-led Senate Elections Committee has relaxed a key proposal in legislation that would tighten voting rules.

Democrats say the measure remains flawed and would make it harder to vote.

Another bill would toughen an existing photo ID requirement at polling places.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time