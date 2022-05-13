Watch
Republican candidates, minus Craig, meet for 1st debate

FILE - James Craig, a former Detroit police chief, announces he is a Republican candidate for governor of Michigan, in Detroit, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. A group tied to Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon challenged nominating petitions submitted by rival candidate Craig, saying Tuesday, April 26, 2022, that he likely did not turn in enough valid signatures to qualify for the GOP primary. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
Posted at 10:53 PM, May 12, 2022
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Many Republicans running for Michigan governor, minus one big-name candidate, have meet in their first debate.

Eight of 10 candidates participated in Thursday night's event organized and moderated by the Livingston County Republican Party and MIRS, a Lansing-based news outlet.

One of the leading contenders, former Detroit Police Chief James Craig, was absent due to a prior speaking commitment, according to his campaign. MIRS and the Livingston County GOP say Craig committed to the debate before pulling out.

Another debate is planned for June 2 on Mackinac Island. The winner of the August primary will face Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

