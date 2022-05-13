Republican candidates, minus Craig, meet for 1st debate

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Many Republicans running for Michigan governor, minus one big-name candidate, have meet in their first debate.

Eight of 10 candidates participated in Thursday night's event organized and moderated by the Livingston County Republican Party and MIRS, a Lansing-based news outlet.

One of the leading contenders, former Detroit Police Chief James Craig, was absent due to a prior speaking commitment, according to his campaign. MIRS and the Livingston County GOP say Craig committed to the debate before pulling out.

Another debate is planned for June 2 on Mackinac Island. The winner of the August primary will face Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.