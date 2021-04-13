Reps Upton, Dingell present bipartisan bill to combat PFAS

WASHINGTON — Representatives Fred Upton (R-MI) and Debbie Dingell (D-MI) have presented a bipartisan bill in an effort to safeguard Americans against PFAS, according to Upton’s office.

We’re told the legislation outlines a nationwide standard for PFAS in drinking water, classifies PFAS as hazardous enough to permit the Environmental Protection Agency to cleanse contaminated sites across the U.S., and places an industrial discharge limit.

Upton’s office also says the bill aims to provide wastewater treatment and water utilities with $200 million each year.

“PFAS contamination represents a clear and present danger to Michigan families,” says Upton. “And, as Parchment made crystal clear, we need an all-hands-on-deck effort to protect both human health and our environment.”

“The PFAS Action Act is a sweeping and comprehensive legislative package which has strong bipartisan support to address the PFAS crisis in the United States,” says Dingell. “It’s time that these chemicals are properly addressed to protect the American people from the hazardous substances we know these forever chemicals are.”

We’re told the Michigan PFAS Action Response Team has identified 162 contaminated sites within the state thus far.

Watch the PFAS Action Act virtual press conference:

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube