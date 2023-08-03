Report: Deadly bicyclist-related crashes most common in the evening and on Fridays

IONIA, Mich. — In Ionia County last summer, two people died— and three others were hurt— during a Make-A-Wish bicycle tour, allegedly run over by a woman under the influence.

While the suspected driver has since been charged with two counts of murder and other crimes, what happened on that Saturday in late July joined a rising trend in Michigan—deadly crashes involving bicyclists.

In a three-year period from 2017-2019, 21 people were killed in bicyclist-related crashes each year— adding up to a total of 63 deaths— according to data from Michigan State Police.

However, in the last three years, 63 has turned into 103— a 63% spike in deadly, bicyclist-related crashes with 38, 29, and, 36 deaths recorded in 2020, 2021, and 2022, respectively.

Taking a closer look, victims from the past year were most commonly hurt or killed shortly after dinnertime— between 6:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.— and on Fridays.

In 2022, MSP documented 1,340 bicyclist-involved traffic crashes in Michigan— more than three per day.

"Motorists and bicyclists can avoid crashes if they know and follow the rules of the road and watch out for each other," said Katie Bower, director of the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning (OHSP). "The death of even one bicyclist is one too many,"

With these statistics in mind, OHSP has awarded grants to local law enforcement agencies for Bicyclist Safety Enforcement Week. From August 7-13, state police will partner with certain departments to enforce bicyclist safety laws, including the required three-foot passing distance.

After a Battle Creek man hit and killed 5 bicyclists in 2016, the state of Michigan passed a law requiring drivers to allow bicyclists at least three feet of space when passing them on the road.

However, some cities— including Kalamazoo and Grand Rapids— mandate five feet.

For additional information on how drivers and riders should share the road, the State of Michigan lists these pieces of advice on its website:

Bicyclists should:



Ride with traffic and follow the rules of the road.

Use hand signals when turning or stopping.

Obey traffic signals, signs, and markings.

When dark, a white light on the front and rear red reflector are required.

Be visible: wear appropriate high visibility safety gear, including a helmet.

Watch for debris that might make you fall or swerve.

Watch for turning traffic.

Ride no more than two abreast.

Drivers should:

