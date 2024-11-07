Rep. Matt Hall selected as next Michigan House speaker

LANSING, Mich. — Rep. Matt Hall (R – Richland Township) has been appointed to the role of speaker for Michigan’s House of Representatives.

The state House says its incoming Republican majority chose Hall to lead them during the 2025–26 term. Hall spent two years as leader of the Republican caucus.

“The people of Michigan elected a new House Republican majority to put our state back on the road to success,” says Hall. “Our focus will be on serving the people of our great state. Michiganders want safe neighborhoods, high-paying careers, effective schools, and secure elections. House Republicans are ready to get to work to make our state the best place to raise a family safely and affordably.”

Hall represents the 42nd District, which covers parts of Allegan and Kalamazoo counties. He has been a Michigan representative for five years.

The new House is scheduled to convene for the first time on Jan. 8, 2025.

