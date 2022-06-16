Rep. Jim Lilly announces he will be leaving Michigan Legislature on July 1

LANSING, Mich. — State Representative Jim Lilly has announced that he will be leaving the Michigan Legislature on July 1. He will then begin his new job as the Vice President of Government Affairs for SpartanNash.

Lilly first became a state representative in 2017. During his time in office, he has focused on consumer protection, economic development, and greater government transparency. Before becoming a state representative, Lilly was the vice president and commercial banking team leader for Macatawa Bank.

“We are all sad to see Jim go, but we are also happy for him as he begins a new chapter,” said Speaker of the House Jason Wentworth. “This is a great opportunity, and I sincerely wish him the best. Until the time comes, we will work closely together to transition the leadership of the Rules Committee and make sure Representative Lilly’s constituents are taken care of until a new representative is chosen this fall.”

“Jim earned his reputation as one of our most pragmatic and bipartisan legislators,” said Senator Curtis Hertel. “He has been a great partner to work with. I always knew that, with Jim, I could find someone willing to put partisan politics aside to get something done. Working together, we’ve made real progress strengthening Michigan’s economy and supporting local communities. I’m glad he’s found a way to continue that work in a new way.”

“This is a great opportunity to help move this entire country forward on issues related to labor shortages and supply chain issues,” said Lilly. “I have always been passionate about solving problems faced by families and local businesses in our community, and that’s why I know this is the right time to make the transition to work on these issues in the private sector. It is hard to leave public service and the Legislature behind to focus on issues at the federal level, but I know this is the best way I can give back and have a meaningful impact both now and for the next several years.”

