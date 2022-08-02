Red panda cub at Potter Park Zoo delivers second successful litter

LANSING, Mich. — A red panda cub was born at Potter Park Zoo last last month!

The zoo says Maliha delivered the new cub on July 21, her second with father Deagan-Reid.

“Maliha is doing great; she’s an experienced mother and has been excellent with the newborn,” says Lead Keeper Annie Marcum. “The cub is actively nursing and growing at a healthy rate.”

We’re told staff will continue to monitor the cub and its mother via a camera installed inside their nest box.

Potter Park Zoo says the new cub is a victory toward preserving red pandas as a species.

“Having two successful litters back-to-back is a testament to the hard work, planning, and teamwork at the zoo,” says Animal Care Supervisor Pat Fountain. “Introducing another red panda cub to the SSP is crucial for the species moving forward.”

The zoo says it could take two months before the cub is ready to leave the nest.

