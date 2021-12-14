Red Cross volunteer prepares to deploy to tornado disaster areas

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Larry Nix won't be home for Christmas and while he doesn't expect his wife will be very happy about it, he said she understands his passion for helping others.

"I enjoy it," Nix told 7 Action News Monday as he began preparing for his minimum 14-day deployment. "I just want to get down there and go ahead and help out in any way I can."

Nix is a volunteer with the American Red Cross and, on Wednesday, he's heading to Kentucky where he'll be one of a number of volunteers from Michigan, helping the victims of the recent deadly tornadoes that devastated Midwest and southern states.

"First and foremost, we're saddened to hear about the disaster. Our thoughts are definitely with those affected," said Eric Holka of the American Red Cross. "What we can provide locally here is some support in terms of volunteers. So we've been sending about six to seven volunteers so far down there already to help with comfort and care, and emotional support as well."

And helping is something that comes naturally to Nix. He said his mom always taught him to do whatever he could, wherever he's needed.

"Same reason I joined the military, I wanted to try to do something to give back," Nix said. " I just lost my mom three years ago, and I decided to make sure that I do what I think she would want me to do to make her happy."

"I wouldn't care if it was in Alaska," he said. "If they need us, I'm gonna be there."

According to the Red Cross, the best way to help during a disaster is by making a monetary donation because it provides flexibility to those affected by disasters.

If you want to help, you can contact the Red Cross.

