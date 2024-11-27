Record holiday travel expected AGAIN

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — A record number of travelers are expected to fly and drive to their destination this holiday, starting with Thanksgiving week.

More locally, at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport, Thanksgiving travel numbers for 2024 are expected to be 5% higher than in 2023, and 8% higher than in 2022.

In total, passenger numbers for Gerald R. Ford for 2024 are expected to be about 12% higher than in 2023, which was a record-breaking year for the airport.

But where is everybody going?

According to the airport, it's not grandma's house.

The top Thanksgiving destinations are Orlando, Punta Gorda, St. Pete-Clearwater/Tampa, Sarasota, Phoenix, Austin, Denver, and Philadelphia.

If you are one of the millions flying, or driving somewhere for Thanksgiving this week AAA recommends getting on the road or the airport early and be ready to need your patience.

AAA projects that the worst time to hit the road if traveling by car is Wednesday, Nov 27 between 1:00 P.M. - 5:00 P.M. and Monday, and Dec 2 between 9:00 A.M. - 6:00 P.M. But if you can make it work, driving Thanksgiving morning is expected to be the path of least resistance.

