RECALL: Certain Meijer Dunking Cookies contain undeclared milk

Meijer is voluntarily recalling thousands of store-brand Dunking Cookies Chocolate Chip after it was discovered the product contained milk not listed on the label.

The Midwest retailer says the mislabeling was a mistake and no complaints or claims of illness have been reported.

FDA.gov/safety/recalls

Impacted products were sold in a 10oz, tall, clear container with a blue and white label; UPC: 713733712972

All Best if Used By dates/codes are included and the cookies were sold at stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, and Wisconsin.

FDA.gov/safety/recall

You can return unused portions to any Meijer's customer service desk for a full refund or call them directly at 800-543-3704 from 7 a.m.-1 a.m. EDT daily.

The product was manufactured in California by Too Good Gourmet. You can reach them at 510-317-8150 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. PST, Monday-Friday with questions.

