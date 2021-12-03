Watch
NewsLocal NewsMichigan

Actions

Public health alert issued for presence of fentanyl-laced marijuana

items.[0].image.alt
Charles Rex Arbogast/AP
FILE - This photo from Tuesday Jan. 14, 2020, shows cannabis growing at Revolution Global's cannabis cultivation center in Delavan, Ill. New York has failed in recent years to pass marijuana legalization, but a state senator said lawmakers have reached an agreement to legalize marijuana sales to adults over the age of 21. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)
Marijuana Legalization
Posted at 5:00 PM, Dec 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-03 17:07:19-05

DETROIT, Mich. — Wayne State University’s Michigan Poison & Drug Information Center (MiPDC) is issuing a public health warning regarding fentanyl-laced marijuana after they say patients outside of the state have been treated for opioid exposure.

Those patients say they only smoked cannabis, says MiPDC, who explain an overdose case in Connecticut led to positive tests for marijuana, fentanyl and delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol.

MiPDC says fentanyl-laced marijuana has not yet been confirmed in Michigan, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) but there have been eight probable cases since June.

The MiPDC advises Michiganders to only buy cannabis products from licensed retailers and to be aware of opioid-overdose symptoms such as confusion, dizziness, anxiety, headache, small pupils, vomiting, slowed breathing, low heart rate, low blood pressure, shock and death.

Exposure to fentanyl among infants may lead to opioid dependence and various developmental issues, MiPDC adds.

Contact authorities if someone experiences any of the above symptoms after smoking cannabis products.

MiPDC urges consumers to store marijuana-based products out of children’s sight and reach.

Those with questions are asked to call MiPDC at 1-800-222-1222 or visit mipoisonhelp.org.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time