Protestors calling for forensic audit of Michigan's 2020 election results to gather at state capitol

LANSING, Mich. — A group calling for a full forensic audit of Michigan's 2020 election results is expected to protest outside the state capitol.

Although former President Donald Trump is not going to be in attendance, he did send a message of support for the event.

Protestors are expected to gather outside the state capitol around 12 p.m. on Tuesday.

What's important to remember ahead of the event is that there has been no evidence of widespread voter fraud in Michigan.

AT THE CAPITOL ➡️ Protestors calling for a full forensic audit of Michigan’s 2020 election results are expected to gather outside the capitol starting at noon.



While former President Donald Trump won’t be in attendance, he has sent a message of support for the event. @FOX17 pic.twitter.com/kxliQydx3y — Lauren Kummer (@LaurenKummerTV) October 12, 2021

Earlier this year, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced the state had completed more than 250 election audits.

It confirmed the integrity and accuracy of the 2020 general election.

Benson said more than 1,300 republican, democrat and non-partisan clerks as well as the State Bureau of Elections participated in at least one audit.

The process included recounting every ballot counted in some areas and hand-counting votes cast for President from randomly selected ballots across the state.

Still, former President Donald Trump has made claims of fraud.

According to the capitol's website, organizers initially anticipated around 100 people. However, that number may climb.

Stay tuned to Fox 17 on-air and online for the latest coverage updates.