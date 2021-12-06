Watch
NewsLocal NewsMichigan

Actions

Prosecutor criticizes school over run-up to mass shooting

items.[0].image.alt
Paul Sancya/AP
Oxford High School is shown in Oxford, Mich., Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, where authorities say a student opened fire at the school. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Oxford High School
Posted at 11:46 AM, Dec 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-06 11:46:10-05

OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — The prosecutor overseeing the case against the student accused in last week’s deadly Michigan school shooting and who took took the rare step of charging his parents has left open the possibility that school officials could also face charges.

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said Monday on ABC's “Good Morning America" that the investigation into Tuesday's attack at Oxford High School will determine whether school officials will face charges.

She noted that three hours before 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley opened fire, killing four students and wounding six others and a teacher, the he was sent back to class after his parents and school counselors met about a drawing a teacher found on his desk showing a bullet and the words “blood everywhere.”

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time