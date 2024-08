(WXMI) — President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit Michigan next week.

The White House says the president will land in the Mitten State on Friday, Sept. 6.

An exact location has yet to be revealed, but White House officials say Biden will speak on how the “Investing in America” agenda is supporting Michiganders and promising "a brighter, more prosperous future" for all Americans.

