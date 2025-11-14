Preliminary NTSB report details deadly plane near Lansing last month

BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. — We are learning more about last month's deadly plane crash in the Lansing area.

The National Transportation Safety Board released a preliminary investigation report Thursday detailing some circumstances surrounding the fatal crash that killed all three people on board.

The plane was a Raytheon Hawker 800XP, owned and operated by Aerolineas del Centro.

It arrived Duncan Aviation’s maintenance facility at Battle Creek Executive Airport at Kellogg Field in March for routine maintenance, according to the report.

Multiple inspections were completed between March and October.

A post-maintenance stall test flight was required before the plane could return to service.

The report says the plane's flight crew decided to perform the stall test after being unable to coordinate the flight with an experienced test pilot.

The plane crashed in Bath Township on October 16, killing all three people on board.

The wreckage was kept for further examination. The cockpit voice recorder was also recovered and results are pending.

You can read the full preliminary report below:

