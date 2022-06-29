Potter Park Zoo welcomes ring-tailed lemur baby

LANSING, Mich. — Potter Park Zoo welcomed a new arrival among their ring-tailed lemurs last week!

The zoo says the baby lemur was born Monday, June 20.

We’re told it’s the first time a ring-tailed lemur was born to the zoo since July 4, 1988.

The Association of Zoos and Aquariums advised the zoo to breed two of its lemurs as part of the Species Survival Plan, according to Potter Park Zoo.

The lemur species is considered to be endangered due to deforestation.

The zoo tells us the newborn lemur is under its mother's full-time care and is becoming increasingly curious of its surroundings.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube