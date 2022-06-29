Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsMichigan

Actions

Potter Park Zoo welcomes ring-tailed lemur baby

BabyLemurFace.jpg
Potter Park Zoo
BabyLemurFace.jpg
LemurBabyonbelly.JPG
DSC_0026.JPG
DSC_0020.JPG
Posted at 1:34 PM, Jun 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-29 13:34:49-04

LANSING, Mich. — Potter Park Zoo welcomed a new arrival among their ring-tailed lemurs last week!

The zoo says the baby lemur was born Monday, June 20.

We’re told it’s the first time a ring-tailed lemur was born to the zoo since July 4, 1988.

The Association of Zoos and Aquariums advised the zoo to breed two of its lemurs as part of the Species Survival Plan, according to Potter Park Zoo.

The lemur species is considered to be endangered due to deforestation.

The zoo tells us the newborn lemur is under its mother's full-time care and is becoming increasingly curious of its surroundings.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News