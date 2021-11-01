Potter Park Zoo vaccinating animals susceptible to COVID-19

LANSING, Mich. — Potter Park Zoo is vaccinating species deemed the most susceptible to COVID-19 including the tiger snow leopard, and lions.

Zoo employees state that positive reinforcement training enabled many of the animals to receive the vaccination quickly and voluntarily.

“We take every measure possible to provide safe and quality care to all animals at Potter Park Zoo,” said Cynthia Wagner, Potter Park Zoo Director. “Utilizing this COVID-19 vaccine is another step we can take to protect the animals in our care.”

According to Potter Park Zoo, no COVID-19 infections have been found in animals at Potter Park Zoo at this time.

“Vaccines are important in both human and animal health. We are extremely grateful to Zoetis for providing this vaccine to Potter Park Zoo and zoos across the country,” said Dr. Ronan Eustace, Potter Park Zoo’s Director of Animal Health.

Zoetis is donating more than 11,000 doses to 70 zoos as well as more than a dozen conservatories, sanctuaries, and other organizations across 27 states.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube