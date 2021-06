LANSING, Mich. — Potter Park Zoo is offering free admission for dads this Father’s Day, according to Communications Specialist Peter Sculli with Potter Park Zoo.

“Potter Park Zoo is happy to welcome in all Dads to experience the zoo free of charge on their special day!” says Sculli.

We’re told the offer applies Sunday, June 20 during hours of operation (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.).

Click here to visit the zoo's website.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube