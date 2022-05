LANSING, Mich. — Police say they recovered a firearm that was hidden on a Lansing playground Friday.

The Lansing Police Department (LPD) tells us the discovery was made after a report led officers to find two stolen guns, which we’re told the suspect had hidden as officers responded.

The 19-year-old suspect is now in custody, police say.

“Who knows what he was planning to do with these rifles,” the department wrote in a Facebook post. “Glad we didn’t have to find out.”

