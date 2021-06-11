Police looking for missing Benton Harbor teenager

BENTON HARBOR — Officials need your help after a 15-year-old girl who went missing, and is now believed to be endangered.

Tamare'a Barnett Johnson was last seen on Pavone Road in Benton Harbor.

She is 5’2 with black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a bright pink, multicolored jacket.

Police say she is possibly with a light skinned black man named Paul. They are possibly in a white Malibu or Impala or a black Chevy Tahoe with chromed mirrors.

He is described to have a large muscular build, and is between 6'1 and 6'3, with long black dreads and a tear drop tattoo by his left eye.

If you know anything about this case, call 9-1-1.

