Police: 2 toddlers die after being pulled from Otsego County pond

Posted at 10:23 AM, Jun 14, 2022
HAYES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Two toddlers have died after being pulled from a pond in northern Michigan.

Troopers found them about 5 p.m. Monday face-down in the water in Otsego County's Hayes Township, the state police said in a release.

Despite life-saving efforts, they later were pronounced dead.

The children — a 2-year-old boy from Elmira and a 2-year-old girl from Gaylord — had been missing about 40 minutes from a location across the street from the pond, according to the state police.

Foul play is not suspected at this time, police said.

Hayes Township is northeast of Traverse City.

