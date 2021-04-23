Watch
Play your predictions: Michiganders can now bet on the Academy Awards

Matt Sayles/AP
FILE - In this March 2, 2014 file photo, an Oscar statue is displayed at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The 93rd Oscars will be held on April 25. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)
Posted at 9:38 AM, Apr 23, 2021
(WXYZ) — Who will win Best Picture, Best Actress at the Academy Awards? Now Michiganders can play their predictions.

The Michigan Gaming Control Board has added the Academy Awards to its wagering catalog.

According to a press release from Great Lakes Stakes, Michigan is the third state where players can wager on winners.

The Oscars betting categories include:

  • Best actor
  • Best actress
  • Best adapted screenplay
  • Best animated feature
  • Best animated short
  • Best cinematography
  • Best costume design
  • Best director
  • Best documentary feature
  • Best documentary short subject
  • Best film editing
  • Best international feature film
  • Best live-action short
  • Best makeup/hairstyling
  • Best original score
  • Best original screenplay
  • Best original song
  • Best picture
  • Best production design
  • Best sound
  • Best supporting actor
  • Best supporting actress
  • Best visual effects

Great Lakes Stakes broke down the odds that are listed on the websites of both DraftKings and PointsBet.

