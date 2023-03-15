PHOTOS: Lawmakers join advocates at Lansing rally for gun control laws
Following the deadly shootings at Oxford High School and Michigan State University, activists rallied in Lansing to support 11 bills focused on gun reform lasws, which are on the verge of passing the state legislature. Gabby Giffords, a former Arizona congresswoman who became a vocal advocate for gun reform after surviving a gunshot wound, attended the rally, along with Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Attorney General Dana Nessel, and Representative Elissa Slotkin.
Advocates on the steps of the capitol in Lansing
Rally-goers on the lawn of the state capitol
Former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords speaks at Gun Reform Rally in Lansing
Attorney General Dana Nessel speaks at rally for gun control laws
Elissa Slotkin speaks to FOX 17 at Lansing rally for gun control laws
Counter-protesters show up at Lansing rally for gun reform laws