PHOTOS: Lawmakers join advocates at Lansing rally for gun control laws

Following the deadly shootings at Oxford High School and Michigan State University, activists rallied in Lansing to support 11 bills focused on gun reform lasws, which are on the verge of passing the state legislature. Gabby Giffords, a former Arizona congresswoman who became a vocal advocate for gun reform after surviving a gunshot wound, attended the rally, along with Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Attorney General Dana Nessel, and Representative Elissa Slotkin.

IMG_6282.jpg Photo by: FOX 17 IMG_6303.jpg Advocates on the steps of the capitol in LansingPhoto by: FOX 17 IMG_6285.jpg Photo by: FOX 17 IMG_6287.jpg Photo by: FOX 17 IMG_6309.jpg Rally-goers on the lawn of the state capitolPhoto by: FOX 17 Governor Whitmer and US Representative Elissa Slotkin attend rally with former congresswoman Gabby Giffords Photo by: FOX 17 Former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords speaks at Gun Reform Rally in Lansing Former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords speaks at Gun Reform Rally in LansingPhoto by: FOX 17 // Ilene Gould IMG_6377.jpg Attorney General Dana Nessel speaks at rally for gun control lawsPhoto by: FOX 17 Elissa Slotkin speaks with FOX 17 Elissa Slotkin speaks to FOX 17 at Lansing rally for gun control lawsPhoto by: FOX 17 IMG_6373.jpg Photo by: FOX 17 IMG_6309.jpg Rally-goers on the lawn of the state capitolPhoto by: FOX 17 IMG_6297.jpg Counter-protesters show up at Lansing rally for gun reform lawsPhoto by: FOX 17 IMG_6361.jpg Counter-protesters at Lansing rally for gun reform lawsPhoto by: FOX 17 IMG_6317.jpg Counter-protestors show up to the Lansing rally for gun control lawsPhoto by: FOX 17 IMG_6337.jpg Photo by: FOX 17 Giffords at Lansing Run Safety Rally Photo by: FOX 17

