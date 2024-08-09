Perrigo recalls infant formula sold in Michigan

ALLEGAN, Mich — The Perrigo Co. has voluntarily recalled baby formula sold at CVS stores in Michigan this year.

The company — based in Allegan and Dublin, Ireland — issued the voluntary recall for 16,500 cans of formula due to elevated levels of Vitamin D in the contents.

Perrigo said it was "issuing a voluntary recall at the retailer and warehouse level of three lots within one batch... of store brand Premium Infant Formula with Iron Milk-Based Powder due to levels of Vitamin D above the maximum level permitted."

The formula was sold at CVS stores in Michigan plus 11 other states, as well as at H-E-B grocery stores in Texas.

Perrigo issued the following statement regarding the recall:

"The Company is initiating this voluntary recall in consultation with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). There have been no reports of adverse events to date attributed to the elevated levels of Vitamin D in the product subject to this recall, which was determined through routine testing.

For the vast majority of infants, short-term consumption of the affected lot codes is unlikely to cause adverse health implications. In a small subset of physiologically vulnerable infants (e.g., impaired renal function), there is the potential that consumption of the recalled product could result in health complications. Parents and caregivers who may have purchased the product should look for the lot codes below with “use by” dates, which can be found on the bottom of the package and should contact their health care provider if they have any concerns."

The formula sold at CVS was shipped beginning Feb. 2 and contains the following lot codes on the can:

T11LMYC – USE BY 11NOV2025

(Material: 975261, UPC: 050428318034)

Perrigo said no other lot codes were involved in the recall.

"If infants experience any symptoms while using the product, report them to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program online at www.fda.gov/medwatch/report.htm," said Perrigo. "Additionally, please contact your healthcare provider."

The Perrigo recall announcement may be found here:

https://www.perrigo.com/media-release/perrigo-issues-voluntary-recall-one-batch-premium-infant-formula-iron-milk-based

