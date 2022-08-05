Partnership to give 500 job seekers Google Career Certificates

The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO) and Governor Whitmer announced a partnership to give 500 Michigan job-seekers no-cost access to Google Career Certificates.

The 3- to 6-month training includes IT, E-Commerce, Project Management, and Digital Marketing— all jobs that are in high demand right now. No degree or experience in the field necessary.

According to the governor's office, reports show 75% of GCC holders were able to grow in their chosen field, either through promotion, pay raises, or new jobs altogether within 6 months of finishing the program.

“The Google Career Certificates are a great opportunity for Michiganders to earn industry-recognized credentials and increase their earning potential in a short amount of time,” said Stephanie Beckhorn, Director of LEO's Office of Employment and Training. “Participants will have the ability to learn at their own pace and prepare for the demands of today’s job market.”

Graduates will be connected with possible employers like Ford, Verizon, and Google itself.

The program is a partnership between the tech giant and the National Association of State Workforce Agencies to boost local economies in new ways.

You can contact your local Michigan Works! Service Center to apply for the program.